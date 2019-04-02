They're back!

Longtime East Tennesseans will remember Wilhite and Wall when they woke us up in the 90's on WIVK. Now they'll do the same on 96.7 Merle FM.

Darren Wilhite and Tim Wall spent seven years in Knoxville before moving on to cities like Detroit and Kansas City.

They now do a syndicated show, based in Kansas City, that's heard all over the country. They debuted that show in Knoxville Monday morning.

While they won't actually be physically back in Knoxville, station owner Ron Meredith says Wilhite and Wall will be doing a show specifically for Merle FM.

Wilhite and Wall have been honored twice by the CMA for their show. Picking up one of those CMA honors while they were here in Knoxville. They were nominated for a third while in Kansas City. They are the only morning team in America to be a finalist in 3 different CMA categories, according to a release on the station's website.

Station owner Ron Meredith says, “We are very happy to bring this award winning team back to Knoxville radio.” Merle FM has seen a number of Knoxville’s most talented broadcasting professionals move down the dial to help continue the growth of Knoxville’s last locally owned Country station.

The Wilhite and Wall Show kicked off Monday, February 4th at 5 AM on 96.7 Merle FM.