KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prom season is just around the corner for local high school students.

To give them a laugh before the big night, Knox County Schools asked their faculty and staff to post photos from their senior proms.

WBIR got a good chuckle out of scrolling through the KCS Facebook and Instagram pages so we decided to share some of our own photos.

Fortunately, we've grown up a bit since then.

Everyone have a fun and safe prom!