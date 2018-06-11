Legendary singer and songwriter Willie Nelson is coming back to Knoxville to hit the stage.

The county music icon will perform at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 9th, 2018 at all Ticketmaster outlets and the Tennessee Theatre box office. People can contact the box office at 865-684-1200, or visit Mon. - Fri. from 10-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-2 p.m.

People can also contact Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

Ticket prices range from $79 to $175.

This year, Nelson added two new albums to his vast catalog that spans over six decades.

Back in April, he released "Last Man Standing" to celebrate his 85th birthday. It is comprised entirely of new songs he wrote alongside longtime collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon. In September, the album "My Way" was made available. It's a collection of newly-recorded and classic originally songs made famous by Nelson's close friend, Frank Sinatra.

© 2018 WBIR