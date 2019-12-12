JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Jefferson County High School received a $77,025 grant in July for a new apprenticeship program.

At the end of the semester, it was time to celebrate.

The school held a signing event Thursday for some of the students in the new program. The students signed as welding apprentices with Oshkosh Corporation, a company building tough specialty trucks and other equipment.

JCHS Career and Technical Education Director Rebecca Campbell said the students will learn an in-demand skill.

“There is a strong job market for welding right now. The growth rate is at 8.9%. We anticipate a lot of opportunities for students in our community over the next few years,” Campbell said.

Campbell anticipates the apprenticeship becoming a two year program where students alternate between the classroom and the field.

In the new apprenticeship program, the students will earn dual enrollment college hours at Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

The school said the grant money will go towards workshop equipment, personal protective equipment and industry certifications for the apprenticeship program.

Tennessee's "Pathways to High School Apprenticeships" program awarded the grant money. Before this year, JCHS had never had an apprenticeship program. Now, they're one of only four districts in Tennessee to receive the grant.