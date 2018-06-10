KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sometimes to understand what someone is going through, you have to take a walk in their shoes.

Eleven-year-old Max Carfeldt took his video camera along for an adventure he wouldn't forget at McGhee Tyson Airport on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Max and his dad Tim Carfeldt made the drive to Knoxville from Chattanooga. Max had never been past the TSA checkpoint in an airport, and had never boarded a commercial plane until stepping foot in McGhee Tyson.

"It kind of smells like a hospital in here," Max noted as he made it through the security check.

Max and his dad were just like other families at the airport that day who made the trip to participate in an event called "Wings for Autism."

The simulation lets families register online for boarding passes, and when they arrive at the airport that day, they are immersed in a real-life flight boarding experience.

Families with children who have autism are able to bring a packed bag to check, wait in line with their children to go through security, and board a Delta plane which then taxis down the runway and comes back to the gate for a complete 3- minute "flight" that never leaves the ground.

Once the safety briefing is performed and the snacks are served, the families exit the plane and retrieve their luggage from the baggage claim.

Multiple families said the simulation has helped their child understand what happens during a flight and also helps them realize how to handle problems that may come up, making future flights smoother.

Delta Airlines put on the Wings for Autism event in Knoxville, and their hope is to continue the event for years to come.

© 2018 WBIR