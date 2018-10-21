Knoxville — We have a winner!

Well, at least one person has won a good chunk of money. Powerball officials say a Knoxville resident is the lucky winner of $2 Million. The player matched five of the white numbers drawn to get the prize.

The base prize for matching the five white numbers drawn is $1 million. But because the player added the Power Play for an extra $1, the prize is $2 million.

The Powerball has now grown to $620 Million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday night.

Nothing is known about the lucky winner until they step forward to claim their prize!

