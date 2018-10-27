WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- Video of a group of Walmart workers doing the Walmart Shuffle is going viral.

The Walmart Shuffle is a new take on a dance line classic.

Cupid the artist of "Cupid Shuffle" remixed the song for Walmart as part of a contest between stores.

But, it's one store's submission viewed more than five million times that's turning heads-- store 3626 in Winston-Salem on Parkway Village Circle.

A dancer in gold getting a lot of attention is Ralphie Hollifield.

"I've been break dancing all my life when I started I was 15 years old and I was actually on MTV back on 1991 spring break," Hollifield said.

So it's no surprise he's up front and center.

"It is truly amazing for someone to walk by me and actually look at me and go you're that guy you're the shuffler," Hollifield said

If you watch the video, you get a front row view of his killer moves. Even though a lot of eyes are on Hollifield, he says it's all about bringing joy to those who watch.

"If I can make somebody smile somewhere or another and make their day that makes my day that makes me so happy," Hollifield said.

The Winston-Salem store had the most views, but they submitted late so another team won the store contest.

Because they got so many views, Cupid will be hosting a concert at their store on Tuesday from noon-1:30 p.m. It's your chance to meet Cupid, have some fun, and dance!

Walmart Employees 'Roll It Back' With EPIC Cupid Shuffle Challenge!

© 2018 WFMY