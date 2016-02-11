We can have quite the roller coaster of conditions during the winter months.

The range from warmest to coldest temperatures on record really tells that story….

The coldest temperature on record is 24 degrees below zero on Jan. 21, 1985.

Meanwhile, our warmest temperature during the winter season was 83 degrees in Feb. of 1977 and 1996.

That is over a 100-degree variation during the winter months!

And for snowfall? Some years see more than others… but the biggest snow events on record are:

17.5” in 1 day… Feb. 13, 1960

25.7” in 1 month… February 1895

41.6” during the winter season (Dec.-Feb.) of 1894-1895

To put those numbers into perspective, Knoxville typically sees 6-9 inches of snow each season.

The coldest winter was the year 1963-1964 where the average temperature was 34.2 degrees.

The warmest winter was 1889-1890 where the average temperature was 51.6 degrees.

Todd's Winter Weather Outlook isn't calling for anything close to 40 inches of snow, but for the snow we do see, remember to use #snoWBIR when posting to social media.

