Oshkosh Corp. will open a welding and fabrication plant in Jefferson City, creating a total of 300 jobs over three years, according to state economic development authorities.

Oshkosh will renovate a former John Deere building with plans for about a 500,000-square-foot facility.

It's expected to become operable next year, according to the announcement from Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

Oshkosh, based in Wisconsin, makes specialty trucks and truck bodies, including fire trucks, military vehicles and concrete mixers.

Incentives offered to get the 100-year-old company to open the plant were not released Thursday.

