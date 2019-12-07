KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Right now, truck driver Sean Mitchell can drive eight hours straight. After a half-hour break, he can get behind the wheel for three more.

But an impending Department of Transportation change could relax those rules, meaning long-haul drivers like Mitchell can spend even longer behind the wheel.

Not everyone is happy about that.

"If people are out there driving longer hours without rest, the traffic crashes will go up," Greg Mangan, the owner of Drive for Life Academy, said.

The change is particularly notable for Knoxville--the scales in West Knox County are among the busiest in the country meaning the I-75/I-40 corridor is among the nation's busiest for trucks.

RELATED: 10Investigates: New law means Knox Co. missing $250 thousand in overweight truck fines

"Every driver gets tired out on the road eventually," Mitchell said, adding that he doesn't like the run up against the clock if he can avoid it. "I've got to be in Indianapolis Monday morning at 11. No reason I can't make it, but if I can't, the load is not worth it."

His mantra isn't shared by all drivers on the road, however.

In 2012, a drowsy driver hit now-Representative Lowell Russell's Tennessee Highway Patrol car--throwing him farther than a football field.

"A truck driver fell asleep, veered over to the shoulder and hit my patrol car," he said. "It was tragic, changed my life. And it all came down to the fact that a driver had driven longer than he should."

Russell said he isn't sure how he feels about the rule change. After all, he represents truck drivers too.

But Mangan argued the risks of relaxing the rules are simply too high.

"And if it takes another hour or two for lettuce to get somewhere, we should wait for the lettuce," he said.

The rule change isn't official yet. It's being reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, but it is expected to go through.