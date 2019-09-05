Witnesses said the woman who caused a fatal accident while driving the wrong direction on I-40 seemed to be intentionally trying to hit other vehicles, according to the police report.

Investigators said Kara D. Wakefield, 30, of Knoxville, was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Liberty Street overpass in Knoxville early Saturday morning.

Her black Hyundai Elantra slammed into the gold Toyota Camry driven by Darrell Guilliams, 56, of Knoxville. Gilliams was killed in the crash, along with a dog in Wakefield's car. She was taken to UT Medical Center where she was in serious condition.

The driver of a third vehicle told police that he was a few seconds behind Guilliams' car and it "appeared that [the Elantra] made an aggressive move to try to intentionally strike [the Camry]" as they approached each other, according to the report. His car was hit from flying debris from the collision, but he was not hurt.

Two other witnesses were in an ambulance and encountered Wakefield's car near the Papermill exit, the report says. They said the Camry "passed them traveling the wrong way on the interstate and had made an aggressive attempt to strike the ambulance" as it passed.

WBIR has learned Wakefield is a defendant in a DUI case from Nov. 28, 2018.

Loudon County authorities allege they stopped her after seeing her driving about 90 mph and then slowing to around 60 on Interstate 75.

When stopped, warrants state, she admitted she'd had several drinks and had smoked marijuana.

Wakefield also said she had marijuana in the car's console, the warrants state.

She faces a court hearing in that case in Loudon County later this month.