A serious crash blocked Rutledge Pike at Cement Plant Road in Knoxville for two hours Wednesday.

Knoxville Police responded to the wreck around 1:32 p.m. and said Rutledge Pike had been closed in all directions. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the road was reopening.

A female driver in a Nissan Sentra, later identified as 18-year-old Catrina Maggard, was trying to make a left turn to go east on Rutledge Pike when she pulled into the path of a westbound Chevrolet Tahoe.

Brittany Hurst, 28, was driving the Tahoe. The preliminary investigation found the Tahoe hit the Nissan in the driver’s door.

Maggard, the driver of the Nissan, had to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knoxville Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad.

Police said she was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar medical helicopter once she was freed from the car. She is being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the Tahoe was transported to UT Medical Center in an AMR Ambulance with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to Knoxville Police.

