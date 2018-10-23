Hawkins County deputies are searching for a 53-year-old woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

Barbara Ann Kelley was last seen walking from her home on County Line Road in Mooresburg on Oct. 17.

She had recently been hospitalized for medical issues and left all of her medications at her home.

She's described as a white female who is 5'2" and weighs about 128 pounds.

If you know where Kelley is or may be, contact the Hawkins County Central dispatch line at 423-272-7121 or Detective Ken Sturgill at 423-272-4848.

