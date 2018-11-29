Knoxville — Knoxville police are urging people to keep their car doors locked this season, after they say a woman drove from near campus to South Knoxville with a stolen car last night.

On November 27, 2018, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2200 block of Cumberland Avenue. The driver of a 2005 Land Rover said she left her car unlocked with the keys inside, and told police her cell phone and laptop were also inside the vehicle.

A suspect, Mekeisha White, allegedly then entered the vehicle and drove away.

RELATED: KPD reminds drivers not to leave keys in running cars after 60+ vehicle thefts

Officers were able to track the vehicle to South Knoxville where they located the suspect inside the stolen vehicle. White was arrested and charged with Auto Theft, Theft from a Motor Vehicle, and Driving on a Suspended License.

Police say when parking your vehicle for any reason, lock it and take your keys. KPD says they investigated 186 vehicle thefts where keys had been left in the vehicle from January 1, 2018, through October 1, 2018.

© 2018 WBIR