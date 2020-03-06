Woman arrested in Fort Sanders speaks out

Officers said they made the arrests after a group of people broke car windows, shot fireworks and lit smoke bombs in the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the people arrested over the weekend in the Fort Sanders area of Knoxville is speaking out.

Police said they arrested nine adults and one juvenile on Sunday night.

The adults were charged with disorderly conduct.

Caroline Rowcliffe is one of the people charged.

She and her attorney said she was practicing her first amendment right to peacefully assemble.

She also said she's attended many first aid trainings and wanted to be there to help if needed.

"I believe that I was there representing my first amendment right to peaceful protest of which I was exercising, and I believe that I showed up to do my duty as a medic to be there for if anyone to get hurt," Rowcliffe said. "I think there were some people there were a good majority of people that were peaceful at this protest and there were majority of people that did vandalize property."

Her attorney said she should not be held guilty by association.