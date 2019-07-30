BIRMINGHAM, Ala — The Sevier County woman who successfully pushed to prevent poisonings by making antifreeze unpalatable to animals and humans is now battling a brain tumor.

RELATED: Teenager behind 'Haley Ham Law' wants to inspire others

RELATED: Governor signs law named for Sevierville girl

RELATED: East Tennessee girl loses dogs, calls for change

Haley Ham was barely a teenager when her bill was signed into law. It requires antifreeze to include bittering agents that make it unpalatable after Ham's own dogs died from consuming it. It was signed in 2008 and went into effect in 2010.

Now Ham is 23 and in the hospital awaiting her next steps.

Family said the tumor is called glioma and it's in the frontal lobe, and it's very debilitating. Doctors diagnosed her a month and a half ago, and that's been really hard.

Ham is a mother and a student, and family and friends are praying doctors can safely remove it.

Haley Ham has an 18-month-old son named John. She is battling a brain tumor.

Ginni Ham

The Mayo Clinic said gliomas are one of the most common types of primary brain tumors.

"I've never had anything hit me like that before," said Jim David Ham, Haley's father.

He said Haley started having trouble in school and took off last semester to figure out her health. Ham is a criminal justice student at the University of Alabama.

"We could be having a conversation and she would forget part of it or repeat it," Jim David Ham said.

Ham has daily seizures, headaches, vision loss, memory loss and confusion. She's a mother to an 18-month-old named John. She can't work or drive.

"There's nothing I can do except hope and pray and provide her the best medical care," Jim David Ham said.

Ham said he believes Haley is strong and the long road ahead won't hold her back.

"She's a fantastic person. I'm really proud of her, she's handling this really well," Ham said. "She could lay down and say, 'Why me,' but she's not. She's up and fighting."

Family said Haley will get an MRI this week to schedule a craniotomy to remove the tumor, and they said she'll likely need chemotherapy and physical therapy after.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe page.