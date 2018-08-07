A Morristown Police Department officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

MPD confirmed Sunday afternoon an officer was part of a team answering a disturbance call around 3 p.m. at 416 W. Hillcrest Drive. At that location, Connie Jeanene Davis, was causing a disturbance and refused to leave the property.

Officers attempted to take Davis into custody from her vehicle, when she accelerated in reverse and ran over the officer. She was later taken into custody at the scene.

“This incident highlights the type of risks officers face each day.," Chief Roger Overholt of MPD said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have professional men and women willing to face these challenges to keep our community safe."

The officer, whose name has not been released, went to Morristown-Hamblen Hospital with leg and head injuries. MPD said he will be transferred to UT Medical Center. The police department said the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Davis has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and disorderly conduct. Her bond has been set at $300,000.

"Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for the officer," Overholt said.

