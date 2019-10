ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is in the hospital after falling 45 feet at Lilly Bluff Overlook, according to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter.

Rescue crews were dispatched around 2:35 p.m.

The 35-year-old was flown via LifeStar to UT Medical Center, according to officials.

The sheriff said she was alert but couldn’t give her medical condition at this time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.