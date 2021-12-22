Woman found dead after Friendsville mobile home fire

The woman's name hasn't yet been made public. A man was arrested at the scene and charged with public intoxication.

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County authorities are looking into the circumstances behind the death of a woman found in a burned mobile home in Friendsville.

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, authorities were alerted about 6:15 p.m. Monday about the blaze on Hamil Road.

"Firefighters with Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department located the body of a woman inside of the mobile home following the fire," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

A man who lived there, identified as Brandon Don Seaton, 36, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

The woman's name hasn't been released. Her identity was still being confirmed.

The Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville was conducting an autopsy and toxicology screen, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing," according to the Sheriff's Office.