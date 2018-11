A woman suffered minor injuries Tuesday after she was hit by a vehicle on Alcoa Highway.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the woman stepped out into traffic and was hit. She had to be taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be evaluated after suffering a 'very minor' injury.

Traffic had been backed up on Alcoa Highway as crews responded to the incident at Mount Vernon Drive around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

