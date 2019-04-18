KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was injured while traveling on I-40 when a large metal object came through the windshield and hit her.

According to Knoxville police, the woman was a passenger in the car traveling Thursday just after 1 p.m. on I-40 east near the Hall of Fame exit.

The driver reported seeing an airborne object right before it crashed into the car.

The object came through the passenger side windshield and hit the woman in the chest.

She was transported to UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened.