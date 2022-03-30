LCSO: Woman killed by what appears to be her own dog in Tellico Village

Loudon County deputies said they found a large dog standing over a body Wednesday evening, saying a deputy was forced to shoot and kill the animal.

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after Loudon County deputies said it appears her dog attacked her.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office responded after receiving a call from a witness on Wednesday around 6:50 p.m., saying the person saw someone being attacked by a dog.

Deputies said they arrived to find a large dog standing over a body. The LCSO said a deputy was forced to shoot and kill the animal so they could approach the body due to the potential of being attacked.

The victim was later identified as a Tellico Village woman, saying EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. The LCSO said her identity is being withheld until they can notify her family.

The woman's body is being taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for autopsy. The dog will be taken to UT Veterinarian College for a necropsy.