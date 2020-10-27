Woman killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-40 in West Knoxville

According to the Knoxville Police Dept., a female pedestrian "jumped in front of oncoming traffic and was struck by multiple vehicles."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A woman was killed when she was hit by multiple vehicles Monday night on I-40 in West Knoxville.

None of the vehicles that struck the victim remained at the scene.

The victim has still not been identified.