Woman killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-40 in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A woman was killed when she was hit by multiple vehicles Monday night on I-40 in West Knoxville.
According to the Knoxville Police Dept., a female pedestrian "jumped in front of oncoming traffic and was struck by multiple vehicles."
None of the vehicles that struck the victim remained at the scene.
The victim has still not been identified.
If you were involved in the crash or have any information about the victim, KPD would like to hear from you. Please call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.