HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — One woman is dead after an apartment caught fire in Morristown Friday evening.

According to the fire marshal on the scene, an older female had died after a fire broke out inside her unit at a fourplex on Mall Drive.

The fire was contained to her unit and she had been living alone there, but three other units suffered severe smoke damage.

No one else was hurt in the fire.

The fire marshal said others living in the units affected by smoke had been displaced, and the Red Cross has been called to assist victims.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A separate apartment fire had broken out at a duplex in Sevierville that same evening. No one was hurt in that fire, according to Sevierville authorities.

