Woman killed, man seriously injured after fire engulfed home in Laurel County, Ky.

Emergency crews pronounced a woman dead at the scene and airlifted a man with serious injuries to UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A woman died and another man was hospitalized after a house fire in Laurel County, Kentucky.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Kentucky State Police are investigating after emergency crews responded to a house fire at the 8000 block of Kentucky Highway 192 around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Fire crews arrived to evacuate the home and extinguish the flames, saying a woman -- identified as 36-year-old Flora Adams of London -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

