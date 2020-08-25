Woman rescued after falling into river below Fort Loudoun Dam

Officials said the turbines were running so the water was swift and choppy and pulled her under several times. She was taken the hospital complaining of back pain.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — A woman was rescued on Monday night after falling into the river below the Fort Loudoun Dam, according to Lenoir City Fire Chief Richard Martin.

The call came in around 6 p.m. Monday night.

Officials said the turbines were running so the water was swift and choppy and pulled her under several times.

The Lenoir City Fire Department, Loudon County Fire and Rescue and Loudon County Dive team were able to get lifelines to the woman and secure her, then used a rope rig to pull her to safety.

Responders said they put her on a backboard then into a boat. She was then transferred to the hospital as she was complaining of back pain and bumps and bruises.