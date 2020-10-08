Woman stabbed to death in North Knoxville, KPD investigating claims of self-defense

KPD said no arrests have been made as it investigates whether the female suspect acted in self-defense.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a stabbing in North Knoxville overnight.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at Holly Berry Apartments at the 900 block of East Inskip Drive just after midnight Monday to find a woman lying outside an apartment with stab wounds. KPD said the Knoxville Fire Department pronounced her dead.

According to KPD, its preliminary investigation suggests the woman arrived at the apartment and she began fighting with another woman. KPD said at some point, the other woman stabbed her.

