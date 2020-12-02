A woman is recovering from smoke inhalation after the Knoxville Fire Department said a commercial dryer caught fire at a West Knoxville laundromat Tuesday night.

According to KFD Captain D.J. Corcoran, Knoxville police officers and fire crews arrived at the Maytag Coin Laundry at 7411 Middlebrook Pike around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, Corcoran said they saw thick black smoke coming from the building. All of the customers had evacuated outside.

One customer told KFD he spotted flames coming from one of the commercial dryers, which they said contained bed pillows. The customer said he grabbed a fire extinguisher from the wall, but soon discovered its contents were empty when he went to use it.

The person then called 911 to report the incident.

KFD said one woman was taken to Parkwest Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening smoke inhalation. No one else was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished.

