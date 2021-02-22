Woman walking along I-40 in Sevier County struck, killed

Police were called to the scene about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

A woman was struck and killed Sunday night by a passing vehicle on Interstate 40 in Sevier County, according to the city of Sevierville.

The woman's name hasn't been released.

Sevierville police were called to the scene about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke. It happened between mile marker 407 and mile marker 408 on the eastbound side of the interstate.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that two persons were reportedly walking eastbound on Interstate 40 when one of the persons, a 48-year old woman, was struck by a 2020 Nissan Armada," according to a release from Stahlke on Monday afternoon.

The woman "has no known address," according to Stahlke. Release of her identity is being withheld pending notice to kin.

A man who was walking with her was uninjured, according to Stahlke.

The Nissan driver was identified as Jennifer Stettner, 35, of Jonesborough, Tenn. She wasn't hurt.