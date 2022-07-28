Woman who filed 2019 complaint against HCSO deputy over a forced baptism found dead in home due to overdose

In February 2019, a woman said a Hamilton County deputy told her she wouldn't go to jail if she got baptized.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: The autopsy for Shandle Riley shows that she died from an accidental drug overdose of fentanyl and methampethamine.

Deputies found Riley's body in a Soddy Daisy home on April 13, 202.

--

PREVIOUS STORY: The woman who claimed a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy threatened to arrest her if she did not allow him to baptize her has died, but her case is not over.

Deputies were called to a home on Log Cabin Lane in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, where they found Shandle Riley dead.

"Hamilton County deputies initially responding to a call last night requested to recuse their agency from the investigation," a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told reporters on Thursday. "District Attorney General Neal Pinkston requested TBI agents investigate the death of Shandle Marie Riley."

In February of 2019, Riley claimed Deputy Daniel Wilkey pulled her over outside of her mother-in-law's home. Riley admitted she had marijuana in the car.

According to the lawsuit Riley filed, Wilkey told her "God was talking to him" and he told her he would not arrest her if she got baptized.

The lawsuit explains Riley went along with the plan because "she did not want to go to jail."

Riley then followed Wilkey to Soddy Lake. Wilkey had also called Deputy Jacob Goforth to "come witness a baptism." Goforth had recorded it on his cell phone, according to the lawsuit, which claims Goforth did not do enough to stop the incident.

Wilkey allegedly performed the baptism in his underwear.

In an opinion released this week, a judge allowed the case to continue, saying the incident was "an overtly religious act with no secular purpose."

"She may look like she has a happy face the whole bit, but the guy was in a position of superior power over her," said Robin Flores, who was representing Riley in the civil case and the criminal trial. "The case is not dead. It didn't die with her."

Flores told Local 3 News, a sister station with WBIR, that he was filing a motion to move the case to her estate, mainly consisting of her children.

Since first reporting on the story in 2019, Local 3 News has learned all of the charges against Riley have been dropped.

Through an investigation into Wilkey and Goforth's personnel records, Local 3 News also discovered multiple red flags, including a rating of "deficient" under the "judgement" category and multiple internal affairs investigations.

Riley's lawsuit seeks $10 million dollars in punitive damages. Dates for the civil hearing and the criminal trial have not been set.

"We're getting close to the end of discovery of this case," said Flores. "Everybody's been working hard."