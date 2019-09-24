KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thousands of people from the region and as far as Japan have signed an online petition, voicing concerns over newly-installed wooden block dividers added to park benches within the city.

At issue -- they said the measure is hostile against the city's homeless population, denying them a place to sleep and taking away one of the few options they may find.

City manager Chris McCartt led the effort installing the blocks at Glen Bruce Park, as well as additional lighting and security cameras at the Kingsport Public Library.

McCartt said he believes it was the 'right thing to do' based on a recent crime report involving the homeless that found drug paraphernalia in the park, people saying they feel unsafe around the library and issues with vandalism.

"We are trying to find the balance between recognizing there are things we have to address that are directly related to crime, and there are things we have to address as it relates to managing the homeless population that we see," he said.

There are concerns this is, according to the petition, "hostile architecture" that demonstrates a lack of compassion toward the homeless in the region.

Michael Gillis, the director of a non-profit organization called Hunger First, said this approach segregates the homeless from the community and sends the wrong message by implying the homeless population has no value, present or future, to the community.

"It takes time. It's not a quick fix. That divider is something that tells them that nobody cares about them," Gillis said.

The community said the dividers were not talked about during a meeting with city officials last week. McCartt said the dividers are not a totally done deal, and that the city is willing to hear feedback and adjust in the future.