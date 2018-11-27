Knoxville has landed at number one for cities that are best for pet lovers.

An ApartmentGuide.com blog ranked the top 10 best cities in America for pet lovers. It looked at pet businesses per resident and factored in the number of parks and pet-related businesses that had services, shops, supplies, training, grooming, boarding and sitting, and veterinarians.

The blog highlighted Knoxville for its 4-acre Concord Park which includes a doggy dock and river access.

"You can even take adventurous mutts tubing down the Little River with you. Landlubbing buddies will find plenty of dog parks where they can stay dry," the blog said. "Rent in Knoxville is also affordable. It will cost you an average of $852 for a one-bedroom apartment."

Top 10:

1. Knoxville, TN

2. Dayton, OH

3. Wilmington, NC

4. Columbia, SC

5. Orlando, FL

6. Scottsdale, AZ

7. Miami, FL

8. Lakeland, FL

9. Rochester, NY

10. Billings, MT

Click here to view the full list.

