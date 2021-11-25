Work continues on Amazon delivery station built on site of former Knoxville Center Mall

The delivery station is expected to hire hundreds of workers paying a minimum of $15 per hour. The company is also expected to offer a variety of benefits packages.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The walls are up at the site of a new Amazon delivery station built out of the former Knoxville Center Mall.

Crews built the framework for the large building, with cement walls jutting out of the ground surrounded by excavators and bulldozers. They started gathering equipment for deconstruction work in late March and a few months later the former mall was completely torn down. Steel beams are also planted into the ground around the massive building as construction continues.

The City of Knoxville issued D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. a wrecking permit. The company is located out of Greensboro, N.C.

Work to dismantle the old East Towne Mall started on the west side, where the JCPenney store used to be. As of Friday afternoon, you could see the ceiling of the old anchor store was gone, while the old two-story interior was stripped back down to the concrete.

Building materials are also placed out on the site, which will be used to continue construction.

Amazon previously said the delivery station will speed up deliveries in the area. It is expected to open in 2022 and hire hundreds of employees. Those jobs are expected to offer $15 per hour and a variety of benefits packages for workers' first days.