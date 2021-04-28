Work Zone Awareness Week: How TDOT is advocating for safety on the roads

To show your support, today is "Wear Orange Day" and they are inviting people to help raise awareness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost every day we see crews out along the roadways, pothole patching, mowing, doing interstate projects.

In fact, there are currently 400 active construction zones throughout the state of Tennessee.

They work a very dangerous job to make our roadways better and we can help make it safe for them.

To show your support, today is "Wear Orange Day" and they are inviting people to help raise awareness.

As a reminder, you'll see more active sites during the spring and summer months because of the weather.

Here are some rules to keep in mind: