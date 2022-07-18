Worker fired in connection with noose found at Y-12 plant

The noose was discovered June 3 in a building. The nuclear weapons plant and the trades unions deplored the act.

A worker has been identified and fired in connection with the discovery of a noose found last month at the Y-12 nuclear weapons plant.

The Oak Ridge plant, the North American Building Trades Unions and Knoxville Building Construction Trades cooperated as they searched to find the person responsible for the noose found June 3.

They say the man has now been fired.

"We completed an extensive and thorough investigation, and identified the source of the noose found at Y-12. We are committed to providing employees with a work environment that is free of harassment, intimidation, retaliation, and discrimination. This incident blatantly violated our policies and work rules, and we responded accordingly by taking the appropriate action," a Y-12 spokesperson told WBIR on Monday.

"We appreciate the assistance of the North American Building Trades Unions and Knoxville Building Construction Trades in sharing information they determined to be credible from their reward tip line, and value their shared commitment to harassment-free workplaces.”

NABTU posted an update July 15 about the dismissal. The Trades Union won't tolerate discrimination or harassment, it said.

"NABTU unequivocally and strongly stands against such hateful and racist acts, and our organization offered a substantial reward for the proper identification of the individual or individuals involved with the incident," NABTU said on its website.

"Based on tips provided to the NABTU reward line, the individual has been identified, and his employment has been terminated."

The noose was found in part of a building on the reservation that was under construction. Y-12 then launched an investigation.