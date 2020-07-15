Worker in excavator killed in Hawkins County embankment collapse

The man was identified as Chris Williamson of Kingsport. The incident happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday, a report shows.

A 43-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon in Rogersville after an overhead embankment collapsed as he worked in an excavator, authorities said.

The man was identified as Chris Williamson of Kingsport.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday, a Hawkins County Sheriff's Office report shows.

Williamson was working in a Komatsu excavator at the site at 224 Highway 70 North. Jamie Miller, director of Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, said Williamson was on his own property.

Miller said Williamson was digging into the side of the embankment, which stood some 50 to 60 feet high, when dirt on top fell onto the excavator.

Multiple wrecker companies, excavation companies and fire departments heard about the incident and showed up to help, Miller said.

"We had a ton of support from the community," he said.