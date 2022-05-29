World War II Navy veteran celebrating milestone birthday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A World War II Navy veteran is celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend.
Roy Kinyon from Lockport is turning 100!
His family held a birthday party for him Sunday.
Roy Kinyon was there in February of 1945 when the Marines raised the United States flag on Iwo Jima.
"We took the Marines, 15 of them and their German shepherd dogs on the 4th day, they got the flag up and they shot it down. Put it up again and 100 ships around the island blew their horns and boy the chills went up your back," Kinyon said.
He will be 100 on Tuesday. From all of us here at Channel, happy birthday, Roy!