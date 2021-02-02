World's Fair Park concert raises money for cancer awareness, helps survivors feel heard

Musicians performed at the Tennessee Amphitheatre to raise money for the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A socially distanced crowd gathered in Tennessee Amphitheatre Thursday evening for a new concert after many spent more than a year without live music.

The concert was meant to benefit the Cancer Support Community East Tennessee, which works to give cancer survivors resources and support after receiving a diagnosis. They also involve loved ones, showing patients and their families how to manage their health and wellbeing.

It was called "Good Vibrations," an open-air that included Cruz Contreras, cellist Dave Eggar and the Dirty Guv'nahs. The music started at 7 p.m. and an individual ticket cost $75. Officials said funds will be used to support the nonprofit.

Some of the attendees said the concert was a way for them to feel heard as they faced cancer. It helped them know that they weren't facing it alone.

"We all know someone who's been impacted by cancer whether it's ourselves, a loved one or a friend," said Beth Hamil, the executive director of Cancer Support Community East Tennessee. "We're just here to support all of those people in our community that needs that support now."

The nonprofit offers resources and programs to support people fighting cancer such as yoga classes, wellness workouts, immunotherapy education, mental health resources and ways to connect with others with similar diagnoses.

Anyone who wants to participate in a program can register online.