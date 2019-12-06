PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — For the first and only time, the largest assemblage of remaining RMS Titanic life jackets will be on exclusive display July 1 through December 2019 at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, according to Mary Kellogg, the attraction’s president, chief operating officer and co-owner.

“This is a stunning, world exclusive exhibit, and we’re extremely proud to bring it to Pigeon Forge and to millions of our Titanic followers,” said Kellogg. “There are only 12 known RMS Titanic life jackets left in the world, out of the 3,000 that were on board the ship. For the first time anywhere, six of these priceless artifacts will be on display at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge.

According to Kellogg, the life jackets gave hope to the helpless, and their stories are incredibly compelling.

“The stories these life jackets will tell are remarkable,” said Kellogg. “During this rare event, our Titanic crew will speak for them by unveiling their history, for the first time.”

Kellogg gave some additional facts about the RMS Titanic’s voyage:

There were enough life jackets to protect the 2,208 passengers and crew on board the RMS Titanic, but not enough lifeboats to save them all.

The life jackets were made of hard cork and canvas, proving dangerous for many forced to jump into the water.

A lifeboat drill was never held. It was scheduled on Sunday, and the Captain canceled it the day before.

“Beyond this special media unveiling, the public is encouraged to plan ahead if they want to be among the first to witness this major Titanic Museum Attraction display,” said Kellogg.

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge opens daily at 9 a.m. Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made online at www.titanicpigeonforge.com or by phone at 800-381-7670.

