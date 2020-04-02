Being labeled the "World's Worst Cat" didn't stop Perdita from finding her forever home in East Tennessee.

Last week, the Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina announced Perdita, the irritable, socially awkward cat, has finally been adopted.

The 4-year-old feline came to the shelter after her previous owner died, and she just wasn't in the best mood.

A Facebook post by the shelter that went viral said Perdita was in such a foul mood that staff thought she might be ill, but it turned out to not be the case.

"Vet agrees ... she's just a jerk," the shelter said.

The shelter's brutal honesty seems to have worked because staff soon found themselves sorting through 175 applicants until they found the perfect family brave enough to take on the intimidating cat.

Perdita chose her adopters after a successful meet and greet that included minimal growling and very little slapping (on her part...her new cat parents are lovely and don't growl or slap at all)," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "We feel confident in the decision and feel that the couple's quiet lifestyle, vast cat-experience, patience and cat-appropriate house will lead to a successful transition for Perdita!"

Turns out, that family is from Monroe County! Joe and Betty picked her up this weekend for the drive to her new home.

Perdita, now known as Noel, is documenting her journey on Instagram!

After some initial shyness, with lots of patience and wet cat food, her new mom and dad are bringing Noel out of her shell. She even climbed into her mom's lap for a snooze!

Turns out, Perdita/Noel may not be such a jerk after all! Maybe she just needed someone to love her.

