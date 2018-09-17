MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFMY) – Florence is bringing heavy rain and spawning waterspouts and tornadoes.

In Myrtle Beach Allan Scott captured this video of a waterspout coming onshore as a tornado.

Scott said, “We had a rotation pass right over us. The I saw the waterspout coming in. Got the tornado warning while getting 60-70 mph wind and took cover under the pier.”

Scott said he couldn't believe it and that yes, it was crazy to see firsthand.

