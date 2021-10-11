Wreaths Across America collecting donations to honor fallen veterans in December

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wreaths Across America is asking for the public's help to honor fallen veterans in East Tennessee and across the country.

Every year in December, the non-profit mobilizes hundreds of volunteers to lay wreaths at more than 2,500 veteran cemeteries across the United States and abroad, including Arlington National Cemetery.

The non-profit runs on public donations, and said it is trying to get support to buy the thousands upon thousands of wreaths needed.

If you'd like to donate to help place wreaths at Knoxville National Cemetery, New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, or the Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, click here to visit Wreaths Across America Knoxville's website. Donations can be made to one of several local organizations raising money via Wreaths Across America fundraising website.

Sponsorship for one wreath is $15.

National Wreaths Across America Day will take place Saturday, December 18 with a short ceremony at all three cemeteries at noon, followed by the placement of wreaths by volunteers.