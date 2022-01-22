Wreaths Across America hosts cemetery cleanup, retiring wreaths placed during the holidays

People braved the cold Saturday morning at Knoxville National Cemetery to clean up gravesites and retire wreaths placed there over the holidays.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are a time to decorate places and enjoy time spent with loved ones. But after the holidays it's time to clean up.

Wreaths Across America organized a gravesite cleanup Saturday morning, where people braved the cold to retire wreaths placed on veterans' graves and made sure they looked tidy. Organizers said it was a way to further honor servicemembers who passed away.

Saturday's event was at the Knoxville National Cemetery after the group previously retired wreaths at the veterans' cemetery on Lyons View Pike. That event was on Jan. 15, according to organizers.

Organizers thanked people for participating in the event on social media, sharing a photo of the cemetery with freshly cleaned marble and clear lawns.

They said it was the largest turnout they ever had for the cleanup event.