Wreaths Across America's mobile exhibit honors veterans in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wreaths Across America's mobile exhibit is in Knoxville this weekend to honor and remember veterans.

The event is intended to teach the next generation about service and sacrifice as well as to share stories of patriotism, according to the organization.

The Mobile Education Exhibit has a screening room that shows a video about Wreaths Across America's mission. Three interactive computers and another wall display more information for visitors.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who was at the event, said the idea of putting wreaths on soldiers graves is a reminder to their families about the sacrifices they made.

"We live in the freest nation on God's green Earth and it's because of the men and women who wore our county's uniform," Burchett said.

Wreaths Across America said its goal is to have wreaths in all 50 states. In addition to education, the organization coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies across the country.