THP: 6 injured after wreck in Roane County involving ambulance

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Six people are hurt after a multi-car crash on I-40 West in Roane County, according to the Tennesee Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened on Monday, June 6 at 7:20 p.m., THP said.
A Putnam County ambulance, which had three occupants, was traveling on I-40 West when it left the roadway while driving around a slight curve, according to THP.
The ambulance struck a construction attenuator and went airborne. It landed on its passenger side in the second lane, THP said.
The second vehicle involved, a 2016 Land Rover Discovery, was struck by the ambulance when it landed. This caused the Land Rover to run off the right side of the road and come to a stop in an embankment, according to THP.
All three passengers of the ambulance and all three passengers of the Land Rover did suffer injuries, THP said.
All occupants involved but the rear passenger in the ambulance had their seatbelts on, according to THP.