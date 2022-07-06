THP: 6 injured after wreck in Roane County involving ambulance

The ambulance struck a construction attenuator and went airborne. It landed on its passenger side in the second lane of I-40 West, the Tennesee Highway Patrol said.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Six people are hurt after a multi-car crash on I-40 West in Roane County, according to the Tennesee Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on Monday, June 6 at 7:20 p.m., THP said.

A Putnam County ambulance, which had three occupants, was traveling on I-40 West when it left the roadway while driving around a slight curve, according to THP.

The ambulance struck a construction attenuator and went airborne. It landed on its passenger side in the second lane, THP said.

The second vehicle involved, a 2016 Land Rover Discovery, was struck by the ambulance when it landed. This caused the Land Rover to run off the right side of the road and come to a stop in an embankment, according to THP.

All three passengers of the ambulance and all three passengers of the Land Rover did suffer injuries, THP said.