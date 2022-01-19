WUTK, UT's student radio station, celebrates 40th anniversary with fundraisers

All year long, the radio station will be raising $40,000 for a new transmitter and a tower site off-campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WUTK has been a staple in the East Tennessee community for 40 years as of January 4. On that day in 1982, they signed on the air and have played the latest music ever since.

Since then, the station has done more than put new songs on the airwaves. Over the course of 40 years, journalism and communication students at UT have had a chance to get experience in the industry and practice their skills in radio and beyond.

Through WUTK, students have been able to practice podcasting and introduce new artists since the early 1980s, including some names that went on to play in bands that became household names.

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, the radio station is hosting a year full of fundraisers. They hope to raise $40,000 in 2022 for a new transmitter and a tower site off-campus.

"We're going to celebrate the fact we've had a lot of students do many successful things and help make this an award-winning station," said Benny Smith, WUTK's program director. "We're going to celebrate all year, we're going to be doing what we've been doing for 40 years — having fun and making good radio."

They held a free "Birthday Blast Off" event on January 12 at Alliance Brewing in South Knoxville, kicking off their "Forty for 40" campaign. Local singers and songwriters played live music, including Brian Waldschlager and Adeem the Artist.

They also unveiled two limited edition t-shirts to help raise funds for the radio station, as well as a new bumper sticker to give away. At the event, they also unveiled a double pale ale named "Hoppily Ever After," which was first brewed by Smith and Adam Ingle in 2016 for Smith's wedding reception.