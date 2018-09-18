World Wrestling Entertainment is donating $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced the donation in a press release Tuesday afternoon. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who is also known as wrestler "Kane," requested the donation in appreciation for making WWE appearances this fall, according to the release.

McMahon says the WWE is happy to support Jacobs. "I appreciate his gesture to the heroes who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way and look forward to his continued progress in his mission,” said McMahon.

The money will go to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation which benefits employees of the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office and University of Tennessee's Police Department. The foundation supports employees and their families who've suffered a catastrophic injury, illness death or other significant event.

“The goal of the KPSF is to help those who help us and this donation will make a significant impact on our ability to help,” said Grey Steed, President of the foundation's board of directors.

“I’m extremely proud that my career with WWE will have a positive impact on the community through my role as Knox County Mayor,” Jacobs said.

WWE is set to present a check to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation at the next WWE Live event in Knoxville which is tentatively scheduled for January 2019, according to the press release.

