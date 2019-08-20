A bit of World War II history will make its way to East Tennessee Wednesday.

The USS LST 325 will dock at Ross's Landing for an extended visit and offer tours of the of the World War II Landing Ship Tank vessel.

The ship is the only operational LST in its World War II configuration still afloat in U.S. waters.

The expected arrival is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a formal ceremony set for 3:00 p.m.

Tours of the ship begin Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will happen through Tuesday, Aug. 27th. Tours last approximately one hour.

Prices for adults are $10. Children ages 6-17 are $5, and children 5 and under are free. WWII veterans and Korean War veterans will be granted ‘head of the line’ privileges and free admission. Active duty military in uniform with a valid DOD ID are also granted free admission.

In 2014, USS LST 325 visited Chattanooga in a record-breaking stop for the number of visitors in a single visit, a record that still stands.

The crew expects to welcome their 500,000th visitor during their time in the Scenic City.

More information on the USS LST 325 can be found on the ship's website.