Y-12 breaks ground on new fire station to replace 1940s-era building

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Y-12 National Security Complex is currently building two new safety facilities to replace aged buildings from the World War II and the 1940s. 

The complex broke ground on a new fire station Tuesday, which is expected to be completed and operational by December 2022.

The current fire station was built back in 1947.

Y-12 is also currently working on a new emergency operations center building to replace the one built back in WWII. That center is expected to be operational by early 2023.

Credit: Y-12 National Security Complex