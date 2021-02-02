Y-12 breaks ground on new fire station to replace 1940s-era building

The complex broke ground on a new fire station Tuesday, which is expected to be completed and operational by December 2022.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Y-12 National Security Complex is currently building two new safety facilities to replace aged buildings from the World War II and the 1940s.

The current fire station was built back in 1947.