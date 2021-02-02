Y-12 breaks ground on new fire station to replace 1940s-era building

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Y-12 National Security Complex is currently building two new safety facilities to replace aged buildings from the World War II and the 1940s.
The complex broke ground on a new fire station Tuesday, which is expected to be completed and operational by December 2022.
The current fire station was built back in 1947.
Y-12 is also currently working on a new emergency operations center building to replace the one built back in WWII. That center is expected to be operational by early 2023.