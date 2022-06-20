UT, Y-12 contractor sign $9.5 million agreement

This agreement will last until 2026 and allow both sites owned by Consolidated Nuclear Security to access the depth of UT's faculty, students and research.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The University of Tennessee has signed a $9.5 million agreement with Consolidated Nuclear Security. Consolidated Nuclear Security runs both Y-12 and the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas.

This agreement will last until September 2026 and allow both sites to access the depth of UT's faculty, students and research facilities. UT is a recognized leader in research and student engagement. Now, Pantext and Y-12 can access those resources.

UT's research capabilities are strategically aligned with the mission of Y-12. Over the years, the two organizations have collaborated on more than 30 research and development programs.

“We have long recognized the importance of academia as a key resource in supplying creative and dedicated talent," Y-12 site manager Gene Sievers said. “UT, specifically because of their pool of talent, facilities, and proximity, is well-positioned to be a primary partner in advancing applied science and engineering and developing innovative business approaches.”